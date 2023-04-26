PHOTO FEATURE — Sabine Pass to get new store, gas station

Published 12:26 am Wednesday, April 26, 2023

By Monique Batson

Shark Express is coming to Sabine Pass and features a gas station, convenience store, washateria and more. (Mary Meaux/The News)

SABINE PASS  — An area that is booming with industrial growth but low on gas stations and stores is getting a new addition.

Shark Express is coming to Sabine Pass with an estimated opening date in January, 2024, a local businessman said.

The new store will be located around the 5100 block of South Gulfway Drive, between the Sabine Pass Fire Station and the R.L. “Gabby” Eldridge Community Center.

The store will be a combination of gas station and convenience and features GW Gyro and Wings, which is a franchise establishment in large cities and airports. The nearest GW Gyro and Wings is in Bulldog Express in Nederland.

There are also plans to have a washateria at the Shark Express.

