National Weather Service outlines damaging wind gusts, potential for street flooding with bad weather Published 1:06 pm Wednesday, April 26, 2023

There is a potential for severe storms late Wednesday night into Thursday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

The main hazard is possibly damaging wind gusts as a complex of storms moves in from north and central Texas overnight.

Although a very low probability, large hail and a brief spin up tornado cannot be ruled out also.

“Some high rainfall rates will also accompany the storms that will bring about a potential for street flooding,” lead forecaster Joe Rua said.

“The overall confidence is increasing in the thunderstorm development and severe potential, although the exact timing and locations is low.”