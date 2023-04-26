National Weather Service outlines damaging wind gusts, potential for street flooding with bad weather

Published 1:06 pm Wednesday, April 26, 2023

By PA News

There is a potential for severe storms late Wednesday night into Thursday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

(Courtesy of the National Weather Service)

The main hazard is possibly damaging wind gusts as a complex of storms moves in from north and central Texas overnight.

Although a very low probability, large hail and a brief spin up tornado cannot be ruled out also.

“Some high rainfall rates will also accompany the storms that will bring about a potential for street flooding,” lead forecaster Joe Rua said.
“The overall confidence is increasing in the thunderstorm development and severe potential, although the exact timing and locations is low.”

