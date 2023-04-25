Port Neches garage fire triggers Mid County response

Published 9:37 am Tuesday, April 25, 2023

By PA News

A firefighter responds to a structure fire at 902 Llano St. in Port Neches. (Courtesy photo)

PORT NECHES – On Friday at approximately 3:30 p.m., the Port Neches Fire Department was alerted and dispatched to a report of a structure fire in the 900 block of Llano Street.

Crews and apparatus from Groves Fire Department and Nederland Fire Department were also dispatched in response.

When PNFD crews arrived, a single story detached garage was found to have fire and heavy smoke coming from within it. All occupants who were present on the property at the time were accounted for with no reported injuries.

The Port Neches Fire Department responded at approximately 3:30 p.m. Friday. (Courtesy photo)

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Crews from all three departments quickly brought the fire under control and kept the damage limited to the structure of the detached garage and its contents, Fire Chief Eloy Vega said.

In addition to no reported civilian injuries, there were no reports of first responder injuries, according to authorities.

“The cause of the fire appears to be accidental and electrical in nature,” Vega said.

Responding units were: PNFD Engine 22, Engine 25, Unit 2, & Unit 27. Groves Fire Engine 36, Nederland Fire Engine 13 and Acadian unit 473.

 

More News

Recent groundbreaking fuels 25K-plus jobs increase across Port Arthur, Southeast Texas

Memorial quarterback Davion Wilson reflects on Willie Ray Smith Awards finalist experience

BRIGHT FUTURES — Meet Sabine Pass’ Clair Londenberg, who stands out on stage and in school

Police: Man had more than 300 grams of cocaine, other drugs

Print Article