Port Neches garage fire triggers Mid County response Published 9:37 am Tuesday, April 25, 2023

PORT NECHES – On Friday at approximately 3:30 p.m., the Port Neches Fire Department was alerted and dispatched to a report of a structure fire in the 900 block of Llano Street.

Crews and apparatus from Groves Fire Department and Nederland Fire Department were also dispatched in response.

When PNFD crews arrived, a single story detached garage was found to have fire and heavy smoke coming from within it. All occupants who were present on the property at the time were accounted for with no reported injuries.

Crews from all three departments quickly brought the fire under control and kept the damage limited to the structure of the detached garage and its contents, Fire Chief Eloy Vega said.

In addition to no reported civilian injuries, there were no reports of first responder injuries, according to authorities.

“The cause of the fire appears to be accidental and electrical in nature,” Vega said.

Responding units were: PNFD Engine 22, Engine 25, Unit 2, & Unit 27. Groves Fire Engine 36, Nederland Fire Engine 13 and Acadian unit 473.