Henry Allen Sr. Published 4:37 pm Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Celebration of Life for Henry Allen Sr., 70, a native of Port Arthur, TX will be held Friday, April 28, 2023.

Viewing will begin at 9 a.m. with services to follow at 10 a.m. at Gabriel Funeral Home, 3800 Memorial Blvd, Port Arthur, TX.

He is preceded in death by two children, a son Henry Allen Jr.; a daughter Shalina Allen; father, Paul Mack Allen Sr. ; mother, Rose Small Allen; four brothers and one sister.

He leaves to mourn his sisters, Francis Burnistine of Morena Valley, CA and Rose Allen-Bell (Wilbert) of Port Arthur, TX; daughters, Amanda Addison and Cornelia L. Allen of Dallas, TX; 8 grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.