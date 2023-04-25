Former Groves pitcher making name for himself in college baseball Published 12:10 am Tuesday, April 25, 2023

LAKE CHARLES, La. — McNeese State University starting pitcher Grant Rogers has been added to the watch list of one of the nation’s top awards – the National Pitcher of the Year Award.

Rogers, a junior from Groves, was named a mid-season All-American by D1Baseball three weeks ago.

This season he’s tied for the nation’s lead with nine wins on the season (9-0 record) and leads the Southland Conference in ERA (1.77), strikeouts to walks ration (6.8), total strikeouts (68), and complete games thrown (3). Nationally, he’s 13th in ERA, fifth in complete games and 10th in strikeouts to walks.

A total of 61 pitchers made the list as the award will be presented later this year by the College Baseball Foundation.

“What a great honor for Grant,” said head coach Justin Hill. “He came into this season with a chip on his shoulder. He made some adjustments during the off-season that have paid off. I’m extremely excited for him.”

Rogers is just the second player in school history to start the season with a 9-0 record (Jared Gothreaux, 2000).