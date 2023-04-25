Charges expected after gun brought to Memorial; police trying to determine how weapon reached campus Published 10:19 am Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Charges are pending for a student charged with bringing a gun to Memorial High School Monday morning.

The student is currently in custody at the Minnie Rogers Juvenile Justice Center, according to Adrienne Lott, media and community specialist with Port Arthur Independent School District.

Authorities have not said whether the Memorial High School student is a male or female or what grade level they are in.

Lott said school officials learned of the gun through an anonymous top that reached a teacher.

The teacher reported the issue to an administer and through investigation the student was identified and removed from campus.

No one was injured.

By early afternoon PAISD officials alerted parents that a gun had been brought to campus and all students and staff were safe.

PAISD Police Chief Alton Baise said charges would be filed soon.

Campus police are investigating to see how the student got the gun inside the school.

When asked if there is additional police presence at the campus Tuesday, Baise said that due to the increase in social media threats they have stepped up security over the past few months.

“It is happening all over the country,” Baise said. “All we can do is our due diligence to try and prevent weapons from entering our school buildings.”