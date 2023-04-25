BRIGHT FUTURES — Sabine Pass’ Clair Londenberg is a triple threat Published 12:28 am Tuesday, April 25, 2023

SABINE PASS — Claire Londenberg has been interested in theater since she was in middle school.

She recalls taking part in a prose event, much like public speaking, saying it sparked something in her.

That, coupled with the fact her older brother was also a theater student, added to her drive.

The Sabine Pass High School senior has been in theater for four years, taking part in events ranging from One Act Play to theatrical design, makeup and theatrical marketing.

Chris Rector, her sponsor for film, OAP and design, commended his student who is taking part in her third theater event at the state level this year alone.

Her list of accomplishments is noteworthy.

She is a four-time state qualifier in theatrical design, three-time state qualifier in film/traditional animation and a two-time state qualifier in One Act Play.

Rector said Londenberg has a great work ethic.

“She’s one that has a lot of willpower who does things on her own. She doesn’t have to be prompted,” Rector said. “That’s something we pride ourselves on in the department. She exemplified this.”

Londenberg spoke of having creative control in the theatrical design-marketing category, which is relatively new. With this category she is able to use her imagination. In this competition she is able to create a set, costumes, makeup, design and marketing of the production.

She is looking to continue work with theater in the future, working toward a degree in theater management coupled with a business degree. She plans to attend Evansville University, where she is one of three selected to the school, she said.

The student stays busy.

“Whenever I have off time I’m always looking over my lines or practicing,” Londenberg said, adding when she has time off to herself she still works on schoolwork.

Some of Londenberg’s other accomplishments include taking part in UIL Congress, Extemporaneous Speaking Prose and earning spots at district competition in tennis.

Claire Londenberg is the daughter of Nathan Londenberg and Melissa Londenberg.