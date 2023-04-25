Alfred Dewayne Jerry Published 4:41 pm Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Alfred Dewayne Jerry, affectionately known by his family as “Butch” transitioned from this life, Friday, April 14, 2023 at Harbor Hospice in Beaumont, Texas.

He was a resident of Port Arthur, TX for 51 years.

He was employed at Judice French Market & Deli before his heath declined.

Alfred is preceded in death by his mother, Cassandra Jerry Lewis; father, Alfred Prescott; stepfather, James Lewis and son, Isaiah Jerry.

He leaves to cherish his memory two sons, Devondre Jerry and Issac Jerry; a bonus son, Camron Reynolds; his only daughter, Aubryn Jerry; one grandson; three sisters, Damonica Keal (Jermaine), Ina (Carl), Laquinta Jerry; one brother, William Jerry (Laura); and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, April 29, 2023 at Gabriel Funeral Home Chapel, 2500 Procter Street, Port Arthur, TX with visitation from 9 a.m. until service time.

Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park.