Published 12:20 pm Monday, April 24, 2023

Roy “Raul” Lona passed away on Wednesday, April 18, 2023, at the age of 74.

He was born on August 13, 1948, in Port Arthur, Texas, to Demetrio Lona and Virginia Miranda.

Following his graduation from Thomas Jefferson High School, Roy joined the United States Navy in 1967.

He served in both Florida and Puerto Rico as a 3rd Class Petty Officer, he was an accomplished aircraft mechanic, earning high marks from his superiors.

He moved to Houston after the Navy and soon met the love of his life, Sonya Renee Saucedo, who happened to be living just a few doors away, she also happened to be a great cook.

They were married on January 17, 1975 and have one daughter, Monica.

Roy worked as a machinist for many years and then went on to be a dedicated business owner and operator of Carpet Magic for over 35 years.

He enjoyed fishing, being at the beach, and going on road trips; however, above all else, his girls were always his number one priority.

He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Sonya Lona of Katy; daughter, Monica Lona and her husband Chris Schulze of Katy; granddaughters, Katie Schulze and Riley Schulze, both of Katy; sisters, Mary Lona of Houston, Rosie Ramirez and her husband Carlos of Willis, Annie Soto of Groves, Texas, and Louise Lona of Houston; brothers, Paul Lona of Port Arthur, and Robert and his wife Arleen Lona of Kingwood; as well as other loving family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Carmen Martinez.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Schmidt Funeral Home Grand Parkway Chapel, in Katy, where funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. C. McAllister “Mac” Vaughn officiating.

Those wishing to make memorial gifts may do so to the Wounded Warriors Project, https://www. woundedwarriorproject.org/ donate.

