PHOTOS — Bob Hope all stars shine for final time this season

Published 12:32 am Sunday, April 23, 2023

By PA News

(Courtesy photo)

Bob Hope High School Allstar selections in volleyball and basketball recently played in San Antonio.

Pictured, standing, from left, is coach Christian Cruz, coach Mark Marshall, Gabriela Bermudez, Kimberly Galvan, Yizelle Alvarez, Cynthia Arellano, Alondra Aguilar, Marimar Guillen, Lexus Capps, Genesis Sosa, Ashley Magana, Aalijah Airiavbere, coach Melvin Sostand, sitting, Daniel Canales, Larry Johnson, Ethan Airiavbere, Jorge Garcia and Jordan Green.

Ethan Airiavbere of Bob Hope High School in Port Arthur won the Texas Christian Athletic League 3A boys basketball player of the year award. He had an outstanding senior season and finished with more than 1,000 career points. (Courtesy photo)

 

