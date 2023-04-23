New owners take lead at Monty Soil Pumping Service

Published 12:30 am Sunday, April 23, 2023

By PA News

(Natalie Picazo/The News)

Monty Soil Pumping Service owners Keith and Susan Bailey, along with daughters Mackensey, Dani and Samantha and grandson AJ, are joined by supporters Thursday in a ribbon-cutting celebration.

Nederland Chamber of Commerce members helped host the event at 4407 Hodgson Road.

The business provides general contracting services and specialized help in foundation soil stabilization.

Call 409-282-1751 for more information.

