New owners take lead at Monty Soil Pumping Service
Published 12:30 am Sunday, April 23, 2023
Monty Soil Pumping Service owners Keith and Susan Bailey, along with daughters Mackensey, Dani and Samantha and grandson AJ, are joined by supporters Thursday in a ribbon-cutting celebration.
Nederland Chamber of Commerce members helped host the event at 4407 Hodgson Road.
The business provides general contracting services and specialized help in foundation soil stabilization.
Call 409-282-1751 for more information.