SIGNING STORIES — Nederland student-athletes carve out courses to college competition Published 12:06 am Saturday, April 22, 2023

NEDERLAND — Two senior athletes from Nederland High School had their dreams come true at a recent signing ceremony at the school’s dome gym.

A rather large crowd of loved ones looked on as Joseph Dugat and Logan McCord signed letters of intent to attend colleges on scholarship for their respective sports.

Joseph Dugat, a football player, will be attending Mount Marty University, a private college in Yankton, South Dakota.

He plans to study business management and systems and wants to own his own business one day.

He is excited about the opportunity to see the world and experience something new.

“I’ve never really traveled; I’ve never been outside of Texas,” Joseph said. “So when the opportunity popped up, I was ready to take it.”

Joseph’s fondness of football started in his early childhood, but the chance to play wouldn’t greet him until middle school.

“When I was younger, I always dreamed about playing football, and in seventh grade, I got that opportunity. From then on out, I loved it,” he said.

McCord, a soccer player for the Lady Bulldogs, will be attending Florida College in Temple Terrace, Florida. While there she plans to study physical therapy.

“I like the team. I like the girls,” she said. “They all made me feel included.”

That sense of camaraderie made her decision a no brainer.

McCord thanked all her family and coaches but expressed particular gratitude for her mom, who introduced her to the sport of soccer.

McCord’s passion for the game and desire to help others through physical therapy have paved the way for her to further her education in the Sunshine State.

— Written by Clayton Eaves