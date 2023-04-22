Groves Police Department arrests & responses: April 5-18

Published 12:18 am Saturday, April 22, 2023

By PA News

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from April 5 to April 18:

 April 5

  • Alvin Parker, 42, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 4400 block of Lincoln.
  • Forgery/fraud was reported in the 5000 block of 32nd Street.

 April 6

  • An information report was taken in the 6700 block of 25th Street.
  • Found property was reported in the 5000 block of 32nd Street.
  • Kalinda Cunningham, 36, was arrested for public intoxication in the 3900 block of Pure Atlantic Road.

 April 7

  • Kenneth Falcon, 39, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 5500 block of 25thStreet.

 April 8

  • Charles Collins Jr., 47, was arrested for driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container in the 5500 block of Pure Atlantic Road.
  • Angela Stansbury, 54, was arrested for driving while intoxicated 2nd Offense in the 6200 block of Dave.
  • An information report was taken in the 3800 block of Doyle.

 April 9

  • Rafael Ceja, 19, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 5000 block of 32nd Street.
  • Clifford Wise, 54, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 5400 block of West Parkway.
  • An assault was reported in the 4800 block of Kent.

 April 10

  • Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 5000 block of Simpson.
  • An assault was reported in the 6400 block of Washington.

 April 11

  • Trang Le, 42, was arrested for criminal trespass of a habitation in the 4100 block of Redwood.
  • John Moss, 22, was arrested for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and warrants other agency in the 6000 block of 39th Street.
  • Crystal Biscamp, 44, was arrested for injury to an elderly person in the 3800 block of Taft.

 April 12

  • Theft of Services was reported in the 2600 block of Pearl.
  • Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
  • Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported in the 6400 block of 32nd Street.

 April 13

  • A theft was reported in the 5000 block of 32nd Street.
  • Assault against a public servant was reported in the 3900 block of Cleveland.

 April 14

  • Jose Gonzales, 27, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 5200 block of East Parkway.
  • A stored/abandoned vehicle was reported in the 2600 block of Angie.

 April 15

  • Kim Bergeron, 54, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 6100 block of Terrell.
  • Yetta Wolford, 47, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 6100 block of Terrell.
  • Recovered stolen property was reported in the 4600 block of Pinetop.

 April 16

  • Richard Taylor Jr., 44, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 4800 block of Main.

 April 17

  • An assault was reported in the 2800 block of Graves.
  • A terroristic threat was reported in the 2600 block of 2nd Avenue.
  • Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 6000 block of Van Buren.

 April 18

  • Anthony Conrod, 56, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 3800 block of Twin City Highway.
  • A theft was reported in the 3900 block of Cleveland.
  • Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 4200 block of Main.

