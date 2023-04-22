Groves Police Department arrests & responses: April 5-18

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from April 5 to April 18:

April 5

Forgery/fraud was reported in the 5000 block of 32

Alvin Parker, 42, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 4400 block of Lincoln.

April 6

Kalinda Cunningham, 36, was arrested for public intoxication in the 3900 block of Pure Atlantic Road.

Found property was reported in the 5000 block of 32

An information report was taken in the 6700 block of 25

April 7

Kenneth Falcon, 39, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 5500 block of 25

April 8

An information report was taken in the 3800 block of Doyle.

Offense in the 6200 block of Dave.

Angela Stansbury, 54, was arrested for driving while intoxicated 2

Charles Collins Jr., 47, was arrested for driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container in the 5500 block of Pure Atlantic Road.

April 9

An assault was reported in the 4800 block of Kent.

Clifford Wise, 54, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 5400 block of West Parkway.

Rafael Ceja, 19, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 5000 block of 32

April 10

An assault was reported in the 6400 block of Washington.

Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 5000 block of Simpson.

April 11

Crystal Biscamp, 44, was arrested for injury to an elderly person in the 3800 block of Taft.

John Moss, 22, was arrested for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and warrants other agency in the 6000 block of 39

Trang Le, 42, was arrested for criminal trespass of a habitation in the 4100 block of Redwood.

April 12

Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported in the 6400 block of 32

Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.

Theft of Services was reported in the 2600 block of Pearl.

April 13

Assault against a public servant was reported in the 3900 block of Cleveland.

A theft was reported in the 5000 block of 32

April 14

A stored/abandoned vehicle was reported in the 2600 block of Angie.

Jose Gonzales, 27, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 5200 block of East Parkway.

April 15

Recovered stolen property was reported in the 4600 block of Pinetop.

Yetta Wolford, 47, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 6100 block of Terrell.

Kim Bergeron, 54, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 6100 block of Terrell.

April 16

Richard Taylor Jr., 44, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 4800 block of Main.

April 17

Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 6000 block of Van Buren.

A terroristic threat was reported in the 2600 block of 2

An assault was reported in the 2800 block of Graves.

April 18

Anthony Conrod, 56, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 3800 block of Twin City Highway.

A theft was reported in the 3900 block of Cleveland.