Groves Police Department arrests & responses: April 5-18
Published 12:18 am Saturday, April 22, 2023
Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from April 5 to April 18:
April 5
- Alvin Parker, 42, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 4400 block of Lincoln.
- Forgery/fraud was reported in the 5000 block of 32nd Street.
April 6
- An information report was taken in the 6700 block of 25th Street.
- Found property was reported in the 5000 block of 32nd Street.
- Kalinda Cunningham, 36, was arrested for public intoxication in the 3900 block of Pure Atlantic Road.
April 7
- Kenneth Falcon, 39, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 5500 block of 25thStreet.
April 8
- Charles Collins Jr., 47, was arrested for driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container in the 5500 block of Pure Atlantic Road.
- Angela Stansbury, 54, was arrested for driving while intoxicated 2nd Offense in the 6200 block of Dave.
- An information report was taken in the 3800 block of Doyle.
April 9
- Rafael Ceja, 19, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 5000 block of 32nd Street.
- Clifford Wise, 54, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 5400 block of West Parkway.
- An assault was reported in the 4800 block of Kent.
April 10
- Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 5000 block of Simpson.
- An assault was reported in the 6400 block of Washington.
April 11
- Trang Le, 42, was arrested for criminal trespass of a habitation in the 4100 block of Redwood.
- John Moss, 22, was arrested for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and warrants other agency in the 6000 block of 39th Street.
- Crystal Biscamp, 44, was arrested for injury to an elderly person in the 3800 block of Taft.
April 12
- Theft of Services was reported in the 2600 block of Pearl.
- Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
- Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported in the 6400 block of 32nd Street.
April 13
- A theft was reported in the 5000 block of 32nd Street.
- Assault against a public servant was reported in the 3900 block of Cleveland.
April 14
- Jose Gonzales, 27, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 5200 block of East Parkway.
- A stored/abandoned vehicle was reported in the 2600 block of Angie.
April 15
- Kim Bergeron, 54, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 6100 block of Terrell.
- Yetta Wolford, 47, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 6100 block of Terrell.
- Recovered stolen property was reported in the 4600 block of Pinetop.
April 16
- Richard Taylor Jr., 44, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 4800 block of Main.
April 17
- An assault was reported in the 2800 block of Graves.
- A terroristic threat was reported in the 2600 block of 2nd Avenue.
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 6000 block of Van Buren.
April 18
- Anthony Conrod, 56, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 3800 block of Twin City Highway.
- A theft was reported in the 3900 block of Cleveland.
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 4200 block of Main.