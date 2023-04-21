Exygon Health & Fitness Club celebrating 30th Anniversary Published 12:10 am Friday, April 21, 2023

NEDERLAND — Exygon Health and Fitness Club is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year.

As a “thank you” to the community, club officials are hosting a free event Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Exygon Mid-County, 1001 Nederland Avenue in Nederland.

The celebration includes fun for the whole family.

Some of the highlights are a Group X Fitness mini summit ending with a Zumba party and inflatable obstacle courses for adults and kids.

Cardio for a Cause benefitting Gift of Life is planned. Exygon will donate $1 per mile logged on designated treadmill from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

There will be a dunk tank benefitting Gift of Life. It is $1 for 1 chance and $3 for 5 chances. Please bring cash, officials stress.

A donation drive for the Dream Center of SETX is planned.

Canned goods, non-perishable food items, paper products (toilet paper), hygiene products or financial donations are being accepted.

Push-Up and Beat the Trainer Competitions are scheduled.

Hourly giveaways and a grand prize giveaway of a 4 pack of $125 gift cards to Main Event is set.

To enter the giveaways, you can attend the event, bring donation for Dream Center of SETX or Donate to Gift of Life through Dunk Tank and/or Treadmill, win obstacle course races and win the push-up and/or beat the trainer competitions.

Food trucks and local vendor fair is planned.

There is a Wellness Seminar on optimizing recovery with sleep management.

“We are thrilled to celebrate our 30th anniversary with the community that has supported us throughout the years,” said Travis Dugger, president of Exygon Health and Fitness Club. “We invite everyone to come and have fun with us while supporting local charities and vendors.”

The event is sponsored by AlbaneseCormier Commercial Real Estate.

Exygon Health and Fitness Clubs is one of the largest locally owned and operated fitness clubs serving the Southeast Texas area’s need for health, fitness and well-being since 1993.

With locations in Mid County and Beaumont, learn more, visit exygon.com.