Bad weather, power outage delays Friday start time for Bob Hope Elementary Published 7:13 am Friday, April 21, 2023

Bad weather is causing a delayed school start time Friday morning for one Port Arthur campus.

Bob Hope Elementary School in Port Arthur is experiencing power issues.

School leaders are delaying the start of the school day due to a power outage.

School will begin at 10 a.m. Friday and dismiss at 4 p.m.

Bob Hope leaders said this is only for the Port Arthur elementary campus.