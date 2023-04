PHOTO FEATURE — Demolition of warehouse remains benefits Port of PA Published 12:24 am Thursday, April 20, 2023

The former site of Worldwide Sorbent Products has been vacant since the warehouse at 501 Houston Avenue was destroyed by fire in 2019.

The site is owned by the Port of Port Arthur and was previously leased to Worldwide Sorbent Products.

The Port has plans to redevelop the property to support port operations, an official said.