Lawrence Jones Sr. Published 4:38 pm Thursday, April 20, 2023

Lawrence “Butterball” Jones, Sr., 78, of Port Arthur, TX, transitioned from his earthly life Tuesday, April 11, 2023 surrounded by his family.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, April 22, 2023 at Rock Island Baptist Church with visitation from 9 a.m. until service time.

Burial will follow in Live Oak Memorial Park.