Published 4:48 pm Thursday, April 20, 2023

Donzell Joseph Davis, affectionately known as “Poncho”, was born Saturday, May 25, 1963 in Port Arthur, Texas.

He peacefully transitioned to eternal rest Saturday, April 8, 2023 at his home in Beaumont, Texas.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, April 22, 2023 at St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church, 6200 Roosevelt Ave, Port Arthur, TX with visitation 12 noon until service time.