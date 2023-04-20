Betty Ann Daugereaux LeBeouf Published 4:58 pm Thursday, April 20, 2023

Betty Ann Daugereaux LeBeouf, 83, of Groves passed away on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at Oak Grove Nursing Home in Groves.

She was born on September 2, 1939 in Churchpoint, Louisiana to Sable Daigle Daugereaux and Howard Daugereaux.

Betty was a longtime resident of Groves, devoted homemaker in raising her family along with her husband, Berlin.

She was a member of the catholic faith.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her son, Kevin LeBeouf.

Betty is survived by her loving husband, Venus “Berlin” LeBeouf of Groves; her daughter, Connie Wood and her husband Charles of Tomball; her two grandchildren, Keaton Butcher, Sara Hall and her husband Matthew; her two great grandchildren, Harrison and Emmett Hall; her brother, Gerald Daugereaux of Churchpoint, Louisiana.

The family is honoring Betty’s request for cremation with no services.

Arrangements for cremation are entrusted to Clayton Thompson Funeral Home in Groves.

In Lieu of flowers, family has set up an account to help with medical expenses https://gofund.me/ 1019fd05