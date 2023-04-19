VIDEO — Can you ID woman who reportedly stole appliance, “tasty” chicken in Port Arthur? Published 3:38 pm Wednesday, April 19, 2023

The Port Arthur Police Department is seeking the public’ help identifying a woman who allegedly stole an appliance and a “tasty” rotisserie chicken on April 5.

The video, which was collected from an unknown business, shows a woman leaving a business without paying for her items and getting into a silver Jeep SUV, according to information from PAPD.

The incident happened at 10:47 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call 409-983-8624 or Crime Stoppers at 409-833-8477.