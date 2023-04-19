Vehicle flips during 4-vehicle crash at intersection of Twin City Highway and 39th Street Published 5:14 pm Wednesday, April 19, 2023

GROVES —Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are investigating a multiple vehicle crash that occurred at the intersection of Twin City Highway and 39th Street in Groves on Wednesday.

The preliminary investigation indicates at approximately 3 p.m., a 2015 Jeep SUV was traveling north on Twin City Highway, while a 2000 Honda SUV and 1995 Nissan pickup were stopped at the red light on 39th Street facing west.

It is reported that the driver of a 2011 Nissan passenger car was traveling east on 39th Street and disregarded the red light that governs the intersection.

The Nissan passenger car struck the Jeep SUV, which caused the Jeep to overturn.

The Nissan passenger car then struck the Honda SUV and pushed it into the Nissan pickup.

The drivers of the Jeep SUV and Honda SUV were taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital for treatment; their identity has not been confirmed at this time, according to DPS.

The driver of the Nissan pickup, identified as 46-year-old Julian Sanchez of Port Arthur, was not injured.

The driver of the Nissan passenger car, identified as 35-year-old Robert Keegan of San Antonio, was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital for treatment.

This is an ongoing investigation, and no further information is available at this time.