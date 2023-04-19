Scholarship deadline for first generation students approaching Published 12:26 am Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Memorial High School graduate and current student at Swarthmore College in Pennsylvania Jesus Saucedo Bucio is the first recipient of the Community Impact Scholarship provided by Cruz Events LLC.

The deadline for the second annual Community Impact Scholarship is Friday. Applicants must be either a current high school senior, currently enrolled in a certification program or currently enrolled in college and must also be first-generation student.

Bucio explained how the scholarship he received in 2022 helped.

“Moving out of state for college can be expensive and this scholarship helped me lessen the constraint of transportation and other things I needed for school,” he said. “I am currently pursuing a B.S. in Engineering, Pre-Med at Swarthmore College in Pennsylvania and not having to worry about money is the most rewarding thing. Thanks to the scholarship I was able to have some money left over for everyday essentials and zero in on my education.”

The soon-to-be college sophomore said this educational opportunity once felt like a distant dream as a first generation, low-income student.

“I am honored to be the first recipient and will forever be grateful for the opportunity bestowed upon me,” he said.

In his 2022 application, Bucio spoke of his challenges, according to Cruz events Facebook page.

“One of the most difficult struggles I had was gaining the ability to dream as a first-generation student,” Bucio said in his application. “As the years progressed and my dialect, personality and mindset adapted, my main focus was my education. Inspired by what my mother preached to me daily, about pursuing higher education, about overcoming the very boundaries and obstacles placed on me; I developed a love for literature and, most importantly, the life sciences.”

Daniel Cruz of Crus Events LLC said proving the scholarship felt great and he is looking forward to helping other students.

Cruz worked at Bob Hope School for 10 years and was a first generation college student as well.

“Being a first generation student is hard. Most of the time their parents don’t understand the amount of work and stress there is,” Cruz said. “Sometimes they feel alone without the proper support and guidance from home life.”

Cruz’s goal is to keep up with the students, as he knows the stress doesn’t end after receiving a scholarship, as there is stress with adjusting to college life.

For more information or to apply go to cruzeventsdecor.com and go to the community link or email cruzd7@yahoo.com.