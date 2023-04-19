Port Arthur group to host March of Dimes Walk Published 12:20 am Wednesday, April 19, 2023

The Port Arthur Chapter of Top Ladies of Distinction Inc. and Top Teens of America invites the public to “walk it out” with them in the fight for healthy moms and babies.

The event is set for April 29 at Rose Hill Park, 2958 Procter St. Sign-in and warm up starts at 8 a.m. and the walk begins at 9 a.m.

There will be community events after the walk.

People interested in being a vendor can text 409-332-1881 to reserve a spot.

Donations can be made to www.marchforbabies.org/team/TLODPA

For more information or email 1965PATLOD@gmail.com.