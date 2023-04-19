PHOTO FEATURE — Educators get sneak peak at new intermediate school Published 12:24 am Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Administrators and educators from Port Neches on Monday toured the new Port Neches Intermediate School, which will open to those in third through fifth grade for the 2023-24 school year.

The new campus stems from the 2019 bond issue, which consolidates four Groves schools and three Port Neches schools into four campuses. Each city will have one pre-K- through second-grade school and one third- through fifth-grade school.

The intermediate campuses will be two floors, while the primary schools will be one level.