PHOTO FEATURE — Educators get sneak peak at new intermediate school

Published 12:24 am Wednesday, April 19, 2023

By PA News

The two intermediate schools will be two-story, while the two primary schools will be one story. (Courtesy photo)

Administrators and educators from Port Neches on Monday toured the new Port Neches Intermediate School, which will open to those in third through fifth grade for the 2023-24 school year.

Employees of the Port Neches-Groves Independent School District got a look inside the new Port Neches Intermediate School Monday. (Courtesy photo)

The new campus stems from the 2019 bond issue, which consolidates four Groves schools and three Port Neches schools into four campuses. Each city will have one pre-K- through second-grade school and one third- through fifth-grade school.

An intermediate school with the same design and construction will open this fall in Groves. (Courtesy photo)

The intermediate campuses will be two floors, while the primary schools will be one level.

