PHOTOS — Heritage Express Car Wash ready keep you clean Published 12:26 am Sunday, April 16, 2023

NEDERLAND — Heritage Express Car Wash officials welcomed the community for a ribbon cutting and grand opening celebration Friday in Nederland.

The new business is located at 911 N. Twin City Highway at the corner of Helena Avenue.

The celebration continued Saturday, when Heritage Express Car Wash offered free car washes to those motorists who stopped by.

The business hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturdays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.