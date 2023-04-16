PHOTOS — Heritage Express Car Wash ready keep you clean

Published 12:26 am Sunday, April 16, 2023

By Candace Hemelt

NEDERLAND — Heritage Express Car Wash officials welcomed the community for a ribbon cutting and grand opening celebration Friday in Nederland.

The new business is located at 911 N. Twin City Highway at the corner of Helena Avenue.

The celebration continued Saturday, when Heritage Express Car Wash offered free car washes to those motorists who stopped by.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

The business hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturdays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

More News

Introducing ways to save lives, help community — Port Arthur Fire Department pushing impact

Lamar State College PA retrofits century-old National Guard building; ready to train next generation’s workforce

First Response Urgent Care endurance athletes compete across state

STEPHEN HEMELT — Port Arthur LNG provides $65K hand up for numerous local environmental champions

Print Article