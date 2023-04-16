First Response Urgent Care endurance athletes compete across state Published 12:24 am Sunday, April 16, 2023

1 of 3

GALVESTON — First Response Urgent Care of Port Arthur and Dr. Thi Nguyen sponsored four relay teams and two individual triathletes who competed at this month’s Ironman Texas in Galveston.

The team promotes health and fitness in local communities and supports active athletes in competitions.

The Ironman 70.3 race includes a 1.2-mile swim, 56 miles of biking and a 13.1-mile run with a time limit of 8 hours and 30 minutes to complete the course.

All four relay teams and two triathletes completed the race successfully under the time limit

The FRUC Team was the biggest in uniform at the race.

All 14 members were either born, graduated or currently reside in Southeast Texas.

The diverse team’s youngest member turned 30 on race weekend, and the most experienced member is 60 years old. Members include experienced triathletes who are the team captains and some newcomers to the endurance sports.

The next team event is “The Americas Championship” at Woodlands on April 22.

Three sponsored triathletes have been training: Dr. Thi Nguyen, Crystal Moore and Kento Anjima.

The race distance doubled and is a 2.4-mile swim, 112-mile bike and 26.2-mile run with a limit of 17 hours to complete the race.

The race tests physical endurance and mental strength.