2 dead in Port Arthur house fire

Published 2:14 pm Sunday, April 16, 2023

By Mary Meaux

A man and woman are dead following an early morning house fire Sunday in Port Arthur.

Port Arthur Fire Chief Greg Benson said the call came in at 2:35 a.m. for the fire in the 4000 block of Griffing Drive. When the fire crew arrived there was heavy fire at the front and back of the house.

The victims were found inside the home.

Justice of the Peace Tom Gillam III ordered autopsies.

Gillham said authorities are working to identify the two individuals.

