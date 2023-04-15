Groves man critically injured during fight while trying to intervene Published 12:38 am Saturday, April 15, 2023

A Groves man was indicted last week after allegedly fracturing a man’s face and breaking his jaw, leaving the victim in critical condition.

Jose Muratalla Sanchez, 33, was indicted on a charge of aggravated assault with serious bodily injury.

Police were called at approximately 2 a.m. Jan. 8 to the 3300 block of Jimmy Johnson Boulevard regarding a large fight, according to a probable cause affidavit.

While there they found the victim on the ground with severe facial injuries. The man was taken to Christus Hospital St. Elizabeth in Beaumont, where he was listed in critical condition.

Officers were able to obtain surveillance video that reportedly showed the assault.

Officers were able to identify the alleged suspects from the video, where they noted Sanchez and another man allegedly assaulted someone when the victim tried to intervene and was knocked out with a single punch by Sanchez, according to the document.

Afterward the other suspect was seen kicking and punching the victim and Sanchez was reportedly seen kicking the victim in the face as he tried to get up. During the assault Sanchez was allegedly holding a knife.