William “Bill” Lea Brauninger Published 3:16 pm Friday, April 14, 2023

William “Bill” Lea Brauninger, 90, of Groves passed away on Thursday, April 13, 2023 at Bonne Vie Nursing Home.

Bill was born on December 13, 1932 in Port Arthur, Texas to parents William “Ted” Brauninger and Willie Rae (Mullinex) Brauninger.

Bill graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School and he had lived in the Groves area since 1958.

Bill served his country in the US Army. Bill retired from the Gulf/Chevron from the maintenance department.

He was active member of Memorial Church of Christ in Port Arthur, Texas.

Bill enjoyed the outdoors, going fishing and hunting and wood working. Bill was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend who will be dearly missed by all.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ted and Willie Brauninger and his love of his life in 2021, Frances “Frankie” Brauninger.

Bill is survived by his sons, Mark Brauninger and his wife, Alice, Bret Brauninger and his wife, Missy, his brother, Andrew Brauninger and his wife, Marlene, his sisters, Judy Fulton and Sandra Lewis. He is also survived by his pride and joy his grandchildren, Brooke Garvin, Reagan Tetrault, Ryan Brauninger, five great grandchildren and a large extended family.

A funeral service will be held at 12:00 PM on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at Memorial Church of Christ, with a gathering of family and friends from 11:00 AM until service time at the church.

Arrangements under the direction of Clayton Thompson Funeral Home in Groves. Burial will follow at Oak Bluff Memorial Park in Port Neches.

In lieu of flowers a donation may be made to Memorial Church of Christ-Mexico Mission Work in the loving memory of William “Bill” Brauninger.