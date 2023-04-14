Port Arthur City Council candidates to participate in forum Published 12:18 am Friday, April 14, 2023

Dr. Levy Q. Barnes Jr. is hosting a forum for Port Arthur City Council candidates at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at 440 Procter St. in Port Arthur.

There are 18 candidates who have chosen to run or re-run for the city council positions in the city.

“It is exciting to hear that so many people are enthusiastic about being active in our city’s government, but it is also necessary to allow Port Arthur citizens to share their concerns about the city, and see a presentation of who is running for these elected positions,” Barnes said.

Election Day is May 6

Early voting for the May election is from April 24 to May 2.