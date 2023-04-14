Nicole Hernandez, Bob Hope tennis team earn honors Published 12:04 am Friday, April 14, 2023

1 of 3

The Bob Hope Eagles competed at the Texas Christian Athletic League (TCAL) State Championship last week.

Nicole Hernandez earned state singles champion status.

“She has an incredible story,” school officials said. “She was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis and had to stop playing volleyball, so she moved to tennis.”

In addition, the Bob Hope High School team earn an overall runners-up finish.

Christian Cruz and Jordin Chaney coach the tennis team.

“We are so proud of our tennis team,” a school release stated.

“We had state champions two years ago and are glad to have another champion this year. They do all this without having a tennis court to practice on. Maybe some day soon we will have our own court on campus.”