Indictment: Man admits shaking, striking special needs infant Published 12:30 am Friday, April 14, 2023

A Beaumont man who allegedly told police “I popped that little (expletive)” when questioned about the severe injuries to a 5-month-old with special needs was indicted recently on a charge of injury to a child.

Police contend Dylan Anthony Banks Sr., 29, shook and struck the baby after an argument with the child’s mother.

According to the probable cause affidavit for the arrest of Banks, the child was brought to Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston Jan. 23 due to medical problems. The child’s condition grew worse and he was placed on a ventilator and listed in critical condition.

Medical professionals discovered the injuries were consistent with abusive trauma, specifically being shaken. The child’s injuries included four broken ribs and bilateral detached retinas with hemorrhaging.

Hospital officials notified Houston Police Department and Child Protective services, the affidavit says.

Detectives learned Banks is the main caregiver of the child during the day.

“The child was born with special needs and must be fed via a GI tube; as such, the child frequently cries,” the document says.

Banks allegedly told the detective on Feb. 13 he and the child’s mother had an argument and he was very angry after she left for work around 8:30 to 9 a.m. and the child was crying.

The document says Banks then admitted to shaking the child so violently he believed he caused the child to have broken ribs and detached retinas with hemorrhaging.

Later, when the child showed signs of medical distress he made no effort to obtain medical attention for the child.

On or about Jan. 18 he reportedly told police he sent an electronic message to the child’s mother saying the child stopped breathing and he brought him back to life.

Banks did not make an effort to obtain medical care for the child until seven days later, the document says.

Banks was arrested Jan. 23 on a charge of injury to a child with bond set at $750,000. He was still in the county jail as of Thursday.