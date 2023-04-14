Adrian Dwayne Stafford

Published 10:25 am Friday, April 14, 2023

By PA News

Adrian Dwayne Stafford

Adrian Dwayne Stafford, 57, of Port Arthur gained his wings on March 2, 2023.

Native of Santa Rosa, California and a resident of Port Arthur, Texas.

He is preceded in death by his father, Glen Stafford; mother, Jeanette Stafford; grandfather, Leroy Dennis Sr.; mother-in-law, Gloria Robledo; uncle, Wilbert Stevenson; cousin, Wilbert Stevenson Jr.; aunt, Carolyn Freeman; brothers-in-law, Troy L. Gilliam and Caye Garcia.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Adrian is survived by his loving dedicated wife, Maria Stafford of 13 years but connected in love for 22 years; four daughters: Lydia Stafford, Auntayvia Stafford (Marque), Ikeyvia Riser, Jennifer Calderon; three Sons, Adrian Stafford Jr., Cruz Calderon, Christopher Calderon; two sisters: Kendra Stafford Gilliam and Sheba Stafford Mack; one brother: Glen Stafford; three sisters-in-law: Gloria Ortiz, Consuelo Garcia, Soledad Garcia; two brothers-in-law: Joaquin Garcia and Jesus Garcia; aunts: Verma Jean Stafford and Valerie Dennis; uncles: Allen Dennis and Leroy Dennis Jr.; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Funeral Services will be held at 3:00pm at Zion Hill Baptist Church, 5848 Roosevelt Avenue, Port Arthur, Texas 77640.

There will be no public viewing.

The repass will be held directly afterwards at the church hall.

More Obituaries

Renona Rae Rife Williams

Aletha Coleman Kirkwood

Henry H. “Hardy” Willis

Catherine Stelly Williams

Print Article