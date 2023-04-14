Adrian Dwayne Stafford Published 10:25 am Friday, April 14, 2023

Adrian Dwayne Stafford, 57, of Port Arthur gained his wings on March 2, 2023.

Native of Santa Rosa, California and a resident of Port Arthur, Texas.

He is preceded in death by his father, Glen Stafford; mother, Jeanette Stafford; grandfather, Leroy Dennis Sr.; mother-in-law, Gloria Robledo; uncle, Wilbert Stevenson; cousin, Wilbert Stevenson Jr.; aunt, Carolyn Freeman; brothers-in-law, Troy L. Gilliam and Caye Garcia.

Adrian is survived by his loving dedicated wife, Maria Stafford of 13 years but connected in love for 22 years; four daughters: Lydia Stafford, Auntayvia Stafford (Marque), Ikeyvia Riser, Jennifer Calderon; three Sons, Adrian Stafford Jr., Cruz Calderon, Christopher Calderon; two sisters: Kendra Stafford Gilliam and Sheba Stafford Mack; one brother: Glen Stafford; three sisters-in-law: Gloria Ortiz, Consuelo Garcia, Soledad Garcia; two brothers-in-law: Joaquin Garcia and Jesus Garcia; aunts: Verma Jean Stafford and Valerie Dennis; uncles: Allen Dennis and Leroy Dennis Jr.; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Funeral Services will be held at 3:00pm at Zion Hill Baptist Church, 5848 Roosevelt Avenue, Port Arthur, Texas 77640.

There will be no public viewing.

The repass will be held directly afterwards at the church hall.