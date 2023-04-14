“2 dangerous suspects” arrested in Nederland following armed robbery, police chase Published 11:51 am Friday, April 14, 2023

NEDERLAND — Two suspects were arrested before dawn in Nederland following an armed robbery and police chase, authorities said.

The Beaumont Police Department said the Speedy Stop at 8391 College St. was robbed just before to 1 a.m. Friday.

While officers were approaching the area, witnesses said a white Kia was involved. Officers saw a Kia speeding along College Street and attempted to pull it over. The driver fled, according to police.

The following pursuit went all the way to Nederland, where a juvenile suspect and 20-year-old Patrick Bridgewater were taken into custody.

Officers also discovered the Kia was stolen.

“Upon investigation, it was determined both suspects entered the store and Bridgewater jumped the counter and pointed a handgun at the clerk, demanding money,” a BPD release said. “The juvenile suspect acted as a lookout and then jumped the counter and grabbed merchandise. They left the store with cigarettes and cash.”

Bridgewater was taken to the Jefferson County Jail, and the juvenile was taken to the Minnie Rogers Juvenile Justice Facility.

The handgun was recovered when the suspects were arrested, police said.

“Thank you to our vigilant officers, who got to the scene quickly and were able to apprehend two dangerous suspects. We are thankful no one was injured during this high stress incident,” a BPD release said.