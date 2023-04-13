Police working on person of interest following driveby shooting in Port Arthur Published 5:48 pm Thursday, April 13, 2023

Police in Port Arthur have a person of interest in a case of deadly conduct where a house was shot at.

Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso said a person called at approximately 11:30 p.m. Wednesday to report hearing gunshots and a home in the 1100 block of Thomas Boulevard was hit a number of times.

No injuries were reported, and police believe the cause of the gunfire was a dispute between two men.

People with information about this crime can call Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas at 409-833-TIPS or by downloading the P3 Tips app on a smartphone. Tips are anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.