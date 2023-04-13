Nederland Chamber hosting candidate forum Published 12:28 am Thursday, April 13, 2023

NEDERLAND — The Nederland Chamber of Commerce and Tourist Bureau is hosting a visit with the candidates for the 2023 Nederland City Council election.

Get to know each candidate as they tell attendees about themselves and share their ideas and goals for the city.

“We will also learn about each candidates’ experience and what makes them feel that they are the best person for the job,” according to the Chamber.

Candidates attending are Bret Duplant, Blaine Seymour and Curtis Stratton.

After all of the candidates have spoken, the Chamber invites the public to stay and visit with each one, individually, if you like.

This event is open to the public.

The forum starts at 6 p.m. April 25 at Marion & Ed Hughes Library, 2712 Nederland Avenue in Nederland.