Let Howell Furniture get you comfortable Published 12:24 am Thursday, April 13, 2023

1 of 4

Howell Furniture hosted this week’s Nederland Chamber of Commerce Networking Coffee.

Store Owner Shawn Hanley welcomed guests and introduced her staff. The furniture store offers numerous specials.

Right now, anyone who comes in an tests a Tempur-Pedic mattress will receive two free pillows.

To learn more about this and the locations many other offerings, call 409-722-8100.

Howell Furniture is located at 2018 FM 365 in Nederland.