TxDOT outlines major U.S. 69 closures this weekend in Port Arthur

Published 11:42 am Wednesday, April 12, 2023

By PA News

Texas Department of Transportation has outline road closures planned this weekend in Port Arthur.

The southbound lanes of U.S. 69 from FM 365 to SH 73 will be closed over the weekend from 8 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

The northbound lanes of U.S. 69 will be closed from 9 p.m. Friday to 3 p.m. Saturday.

Crews will be installing drainage structures as part of the US69/SH73 Turbine Project.

Please use an alternate route.

