Port Neches Police Department arrests & responses: April 3-9

Published 12:26 am Wednesday, April 12, 2023

By PA News

Port Neches Police Department officers made the following arrests from April 3 to April 9:

  • Billy Harmon, 44, criminal trespassing
  • Brandon Wallace, 25, not wearing seat belt
  • Kayla Villagomez, 20, other agency warrant(s)
  • John Aviles, 37, other agency warrant(s)

Port Neches Police Department officers responded to the following calls from April 3 to April 9:

April 3

  • No reports.

April 4

  • A person was arrested for criminal trespassing in the 1500 block of Magnolia.

April 5

  • A theft was reported in the 700 block of Ridgewood.
  • A theft was reported in the 2700 block of Nall.
  • Criminal trespassing was reported in the 1900 block of 8th Street.

April 6

  • A person was arrested for not wearing a seatbelt in the 2100 block of Merriman.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 2700 block of Nall.

April 7

  • No reports.

April 8

  • A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 300 block of Grigsby.

April 9

  • A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 800 block of Magnolia.

