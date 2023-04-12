Port Neches Police Department arrests & responses: April 3-9 Published 12:26 am Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Port Neches Police Department officers made the following arrests from April 3 to April 9:

Billy Harmon, 44, criminal trespassing

Brandon Wallace, 25, not wearing seat belt

Kayla Villagomez, 20, other agency warrant(s)

John Aviles, 37, other agency warrant(s)

Port Neches Police Department officers responded to the following calls from April 3 to April 9:

April 3

No reports.

April 4

A person was arrested for criminal trespassing in the 1500 block of Magnolia.

April 5

A theft was reported in the 700 block of Ridgewood.

A theft was reported in the 2700 block of Nall.

Criminal trespassing was reported in the 1900 block of 8th Street.

April 6

A person was arrested for not wearing a seatbelt in the 2100 block of Merriman.

Criminal mischief was reported in the 2700 block of Nall.

April 7

No reports.

April 8

A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 300 block of Grigsby.

April 9