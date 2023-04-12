Port Neches Police Department arrests & responses: April 3-9
Published 12:26 am Wednesday, April 12, 2023
Port Neches Police Department officers made the following arrests from April 3 to April 9:
- Billy Harmon, 44, criminal trespassing
- Brandon Wallace, 25, not wearing seat belt
- Kayla Villagomez, 20, other agency warrant(s)
- John Aviles, 37, other agency warrant(s)
Port Neches Police Department officers responded to the following calls from April 3 to April 9:
April 3
- No reports.
April 4
- A person was arrested for criminal trespassing in the 1500 block of Magnolia.
April 5
- A theft was reported in the 700 block of Ridgewood.
- A theft was reported in the 2700 block of Nall.
- Criminal trespassing was reported in the 1900 block of 8th Street.
April 6
- A person was arrested for not wearing a seatbelt in the 2100 block of Merriman.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 2700 block of Nall.
April 7
- No reports.
April 8
- A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 300 block of Grigsby.
April 9
- A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 800 block of Magnolia.