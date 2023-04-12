CHIP SHOTS: Andrew Landry eyes important RBC Heritage Classic; regional golf tournaments near Published 12:04 am Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Andrew Landry is getting his best chance to make a desperately needed move up the Fed Ex points list this week. Landry, who missed the cut two weeks ago in the Valero Texas, open managed to get into the field for this week’s RBC Heritage Classic at Hilton Head.

The Heritage is one of those events the PGA Tour deemed as “elevated” before the season started. It carries an inflated purse and bonus Fed Ex points. The downside is 27 of the top 30 players in Fed Ex points are in the field, including Masters champ Rahm . . .

In the Monday Senior 50 Plus 2 ball at Babe Zaharias, the team of Ron LaSalle, Ted Freeman, R. Stansbury and Tom Fenner tied the front at minus 7 with the team of Danny Robbins, Robert Gautreaux, Lonnie Mosley and Dan Flood. Teams captained by LaSalle, Kenny Robbins and Bob West tied the back at minus 10.

Closest to the pin winners were Freeman (No. 2, 3-8), Larry Lee (No. 7, 10 inches), Kenny Robbins (No. 12, 12-7) and Tony Trevino (No. 15 2-3) . . .

The Wednesday, April 5 DogFight, played in an all-points count format, saw a tie for first at 24 points. Amassing that total was the team of Danny Robbins, Adam Davis, Aubrey Ward and Ernie Cabangan and the foursome of Joe Gongora, Freeman, Jeff Rinehart and Flood.

Closest to the pin winners were Flood (No. 2, 13-2), Gary Whitfill (No. 7, 11-0), Gongora (No. 12, 8-9) and James Vercher (No. 15, 8-0).

Southeast Texas will be well represented in regional golf tournaments next week on Lake Conroe, in Huntsville and in Brenham.

Port Neches-Groves will be sending both its boys and girls team, each second place District 17-5A finishers. Also playing in the 5A, Region III tourney over the Golf Club at Margaritaville on Lake Conroe will be Nederland’s Preston Deserrano and Mya Wimer, both of whom advanced as medalists.

In 4A, the Bridge City girls, who advanced as 19-4A champs, and the Vidor boys, who moved on as the 19-4A second place team, are headed to the Bearkat Golf Course in Huntsville. Joining them will be medalist qualifiers Gavin Lafitte and Cassie Grizzaffi of LC-M.

Orangefield, led by the Parks brothers – Lincoln and Xander – heads to the 3A regional at Brenham Country Club, after winning its second consecutive 22-3A title. The Bobcats will be looking to repeat last year’s trip to the state championship.

