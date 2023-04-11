“Senseless” killing. Homicide victim was celebrating at Zydeco dance, police say. Published 9:51 am Tuesday, April 11, 2023

CHEEK — On Sunday at approximately 1 a.m., Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 911 calls at the Leday Arena in Cheek in reference to shots fired.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered two males suffering from gunshot wounds.

They were both taken to a local hospital for treatment.

One victim, a 37-year-old Beaumont man, is listed in stable condition.

The second victim, 30-year-old Javoris Potier of Houston was killed “in this senseless shooting.” deputies said.

Potier was there to celebrate with his friends at the Zydeco dance, according to authorities.

“Although there was a large crowd of people gathered at the Leday Rodeo Arena at a sponsored event, no one is being cooperative at this time,” a Sheriff’s Office release said. “Investigation into the shooting is ongoing, and we are asking that anyone with information, photos or videos of the night’s events please come forward.”

If you have any information about this crime, contact Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS (8477), log onto www.833TIPS.com or download the interactive P3 app.

You will not be asked your name and you could be eligible for a cash reward. Videos and photos can be attached to the tip and remain anonymous.

Additionally, information can be sent directly to Captain Trish Molfino at Trish.Molfino@jeffcotx.us or 409-835-8411.