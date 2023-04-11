Renona Rae Rife Williams Published 4:18 pm Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Renona Rae Rife Williams, also known as Nonnie, was born on April 20, 1959 in Groves, Texas to Ronald Ray Rife and Jeanette Bertha Merchant Rife, went to be the Lord on Wednesday, April 5, 2023.

She was the oldest of two brothers Ronald Ray Rife, Jr. and Rodney Reagan Rife and with being the oldest caring for others came naturally to her and was engraved at a very early age.

Her heart has always been led to love and care for others. She graduated from Nederland High School in 1977.

She loved modeling for Joske’s while in high School. She worked for Drs. Frank Kotzer & Ty Huber.

Children gravitated to her as she loved them, taught them and made each child feel special about themselves.

It would melt her heart when she heard their voices call her “Granny”.

She is preceded in death by her grandparents Ralph E. Merchant & Fay P. Merchant, Morris G. Rife and Beulah G. Randall Rife and Uncles & Aunts Jack E. Merchant & wife Nan, Joe W. Merchant & wife Wanza and Louis James Broussard.

She is survived by her son Robert Morgan, ex-husband and caregiver Floyd Steve Williams, father Ronald Ray Rife, Sr. & wife Dorotha, mother Jeanette Rife Cotton & step-father Richard B. Cotton, brothers Ronald R. Rife, Jr. & wife Rhonda Taylor Rife & Rodney Reagan Rife. Nieces & nephews, Taylor Rife & wife Alicia (Harper Ella, Olivia Grace & Shepherd Henry), Carter Rife & wife Courtney (Gentry Kay & Tatum Marie) and Rodney Reagan (JR) Rife, Jr.

A gathering of Family and Friends will take place from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Sunday, April 16, 2023, at Melancon Funeral Home in Nederland, Texas.