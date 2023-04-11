Public invited to powerful community health fair Published 12:22 am Tuesday, April 11, 2023

The Beaumont Public Health department is excited to host a free Community Health Fair in honor of National Infant Immunization Week on Saturday.

The event is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Beaumont Public Health (3040 College Street).

There will be Adult and Child Immunizations (For Uninsured, Underinsured, and Medicaid), COVID-19 Vaccinations (6 Months and up), Diabetes Assessments and Education (Height, Weight, BMI, Blood Pressure), WIC Sign-ups (for qualifying applicants) and STI/HIV/TB Information.

Public Health Director Kenneth Coleman said public health is a powerful tool, and he is asking community members to use this event to their advantages.

“We invite everyone in the community to come learn, take advantage of these services and help us spread knowledge about maintaining a healthy lifestyle,” he said.

The Health Fair allows participating agencies to provide awareness about accessible healthcare services and resources.

Partner agencies include Jefferson County Health Department (Primary Care), TAN (Primary Care for underinsured), Legacy (Primary care for uninsured/underinsured), DentaQuest (Dental Services), Community Health Choices (Medicaid/CHIP), UTMB (Women’s Services), ANWEP (Blood pressure/Blood sugar screening), 100 Black Men – Greater Beaumont, and an Affordable Care Act representative.