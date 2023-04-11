Police update investigation into SUV recovered from Port Arthur waterway Published 12:32 am Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Officials currently do not know how an SUV ended up in a body of water from which it was pulled Thursday afternoon.

The heavily damaged, mud filled SUV was empty of any occupants when the Port Arthur Fire Department Dive Team brought it up from the depths Thursday at approximately 1 p.m. They had located the vehicle a few months back as they began to screen waterways as a proactive approach.

The SUV was recovered from a body of water at the corner of Texas 73 and Savannah Avenue.

Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso said there was no owner attached to the VIN on the vehicle but that doesn’t mean the vehicle was stolen.

Duriso said the vehicle is not related to any crimes.

Last year PAFD divers searched for a missing Port Arthur man in canals along Texas 73 near Memorial Boulevard and found vehicles in separate areas. This led to the discovery of the missing man but also to the remains of another man who had been missing for 14 years.

Foul play was ruled out in both cases.