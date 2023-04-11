Police update investigation into SUV recovered from Port Arthur waterway

Published 12:32 am Tuesday, April 11, 2023

By PA News

The recovered vehicle. (Courtesy photo)

Officials currently do not know how an SUV ended up in a body of water from which it was pulled Thursday afternoon.

The heavily damaged, mud filled SUV was empty of any occupants when the Port Arthur Fire Department Dive Team brought it up from the depths Thursday at approximately 1 p.m. They had located the vehicle a few months back as they began to screen waterways as a proactive approach.

The Port Arthur Fire Department Dive Team recovers a vehicle from water at the intersection of Texas 73 and Savannah Avenue. (Monique Batson/The News)

The SUV was recovered from a body of water at the corner of Texas 73 and Savannah Avenue.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso said there was no owner attached to the VIN on the vehicle but that doesn’t mean the vehicle was stolen.

Duriso said the vehicle is not related to any crimes.

Last year PAFD divers searched for a missing Port Arthur man in canals along Texas 73 near Memorial Boulevard and found vehicles in separate areas. This led to the discovery of the missing man but also to the remains of another man who had been missing for 14 years.

Foul play was ruled out in both cases.

The Port Arthur Fire Department Dive Team recovers a vehicle from water at the intersection of Texas 73 and Savannah Avenue. (Monique Batson/The News)

More News

Community members mourn loss of longtime Port Arthur champion

YMCA prepares to unveil new outdoor court, more options for local children

Port Arthur church celebrates Easter Sunday without power after fire; rebuild begins

Fire chief says explosion did not endanger public; cause of incident under investigation

Print Article