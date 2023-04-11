PHOTO FEATURE — Officials flock to new bird blind on Pleasure Island

Published 4:00 pm Tuesday, April 11, 2023

By PA News

From left: Simeon Queen, who serves on the Pleasure Island Advisory Board; Pleasure Island Director George Davis, Port Arthur Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Director Tammy Kotzur; Paul Richard, commissioner on the Pleasure Island Advisory Board; and Port Arthur Convention and Visitors Bureau Experience Manager Tammy Kotzur group near the new Pleasure Island Bird Blind. (Natalie Picazo/The News)

On Monday, officials gathered for a ribbon cutting at 11 a.m. to celebrate the new Pleasure Island Bird Blind, funded by a hotel occupancy grant from Jefferson County.

The wooden blind, which sits near the golf ball water tower, was a joint project between the PACVB, Pleasure Island Commission and Golden Triangle Audubon Society members.

Officials gather for a ribbon cutting Monday on Pleasure Island. (Natalie Picazo/The News)

“A Great Blue Heron seems to love it out there,” the Port Arthur Convention and Visitors Bureau said in a written statement. “Some other birds that might keep it company are the long-legged Great Egret and Tri Colored Heron. Look for Anhinga, Pie-billed Grebe, Neotropic Cormorant and Green Heron. Spring and Fall migration are especially busy in Port Arthur. Songbirds who may be hanging out include Common Yellowthroat, Carolina Chickadee and Carolina Wren.”

The wooden blind, which sits near the golf ball water tower. (Natalie Picazo/The News)

 

