Cause of small explosion at Nederland-area business under investigation Published 12:56 pm Monday, April 10, 2023

NEDERLAND — Activity at the local AmSpec LLC. facility, which suffered a small explosion Saturday, appeared busy as people carried in lumber Monday morning.

A person familiar with AmSpec said the cause of the explosion is under investigation by the company’s health and safety group.

Nederland Fire Chief Terry Morton said there was no danger to the outside public at any time during the weekend mishap.

The explosion occurred at approximately 5:05 p.m. Saturday at the business, which is located at 4665 Jerry Ware Drive next to Jack Brooks Regional Airport.

Three AmSpec employees were injured due to a small explosion and a flash fire while conducting testing in the lab.

Morton said the three people suffered burns and were taken by air to UTMB and Hermann Memorial hospitals. Their medical conditions were not immediately available on Monday.

Additional details about the victims have not been released.

Alex Rupp, Jack Brooks Regional Airport manager, said the explosion did not impact operations at the airport.

He described the incident as more of a flash fire than a small explosion.

Morton said Nederland fire officials are not investigating the explosion and fire because AmSpec is located just outside the city limits. He referred further questions to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and business.