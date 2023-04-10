Cause of small explosion at Nederland-area business under investigation

Published 12:56 pm Monday, April 10, 2023

By Mary Meaux

Three people were injured Saturday at AmSpec LLC. following a small explosion and fire. (Mary Meaux/The News)

NEDERLAND — Activity at the local AmSpec LLC. facility, which suffered a small explosion Saturday, appeared busy as people carried in lumber Monday morning.

A person familiar with AmSpec said the cause of the explosion is under investigation by the company’s health and safety group.

Nederland Fire Chief Terry Morton said there was no danger to the outside public at any time during the weekend mishap.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

The explosion occurred at approximately 5:05 p.m. Saturday at the business, which is located at 4665 Jerry Ware Drive next to Jack Brooks Regional Airport.

Three AmSpec employees were injured due to a small explosion and a flash fire while conducting testing in the lab.

Morton said the three people suffered burns and were taken by air to UTMB and Hermann Memorial hospitals. Their medical conditions were not immediately available on Monday.

Additional details about the victims have not been released.

Alex Rupp, Jack Brooks Regional Airport manager, said the explosion did not impact operations at the airport.

He described the incident as more of a flash fire than a small explosion.

Morton said Nederland fire officials are not investigating the explosion and fire because AmSpec is located just outside the city limits. He referred further questions to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and business.

More News

Jefferson County man sentenced following arson charge, threatening text messages

TxDOT outlines major lane closure in Port Arthur on Tuesday

Streetscape signs honoring Port Arthur’s 125th birthday coming this week; check out the details

1 killed, another hospitalized following pre-dawn shooting Monday

Print Article