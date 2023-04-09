STEPHEN HEMELT — Celebrate small business success with those making it possible Published 12:02 am Sunday, April 9, 2023

MarJuana B. Williams said it is “very important” for her children to understand their future is in their own hands.

“It’s not about what somebody else can do for them,” she says. “There is no one except for each one of themselves that can keep them from reaching their goals.”

When Williams and I were speaking recently, she stressed God has given each of us control of our destiny and it is important for everyone to see that, realize it and understand it.

“I try to live that out everyday that I get an opportunity to live,” she said.

Williams is a do-everything attorney, realtor, developer and a whole lot more.

Our most recent conversation focused on her role as president and founder of Prosperity Building Group, LLC.

The company builds single-family homes, builds multi-family developments and has branched off into commercial development. Her office is in Nederland, but the scope of the work is felt throughout the Golden Triangle.

“I just feel like the Hand of God has been on our lives,” she said. “We’re about to start construction on a Toasted Yolk Café that is our own. The opportunities and multiple businesses we have going at this point, people probably think we are insane, but I believe if the Hand of God is in it, then I can’t fail. For me, it is not possible without God. With God and hard work, you cannot fail.”

Williams is one of the cover features of this month’s Greater Port Arthur The Magazine, which hits newsstands within the next three weeks.

The special edition spotlights close to three dozen regional entrepreneurs and small businesses professionals who serve as our region’s backbone.

For every new plant announcement and existing expansion, there are hundreds (or thousands) of residents who go to work every day on “Main Street” in the service of faith and family.

Small business supports big business in ways that are tangible for everyone in Greater Port Arthur each and every day.

One of the chief supporters of these entrepreneurs is the Lamar State College Port Arthur Small Business Development Center, which serves Jefferson County and much of Orange County.

The SBDC provides support for business owners by offering a variety of classes such as SBDC orientation, QuickBooks training, tax preparation, insurance types, developing a business plan, management/human resources and customer service.

In May, it is recognizing 17 locally owned businesses during the 2023 Small Business Awards Banquet.

This year’s theme is “Reimagining Main Street.”

“I feel like we’re in line with what they’re doing across the country in bringing back that small town feel, that destination location, to ‘main street,’ if you will,” SBDC Director Dana Espinal said. “I’m excited about this year’s awards banquet. It’s always good to see everyone come together to honor and recognize these small businesses.”

This year’s banquet is May 2 at The Pompano Club in Port Neches.

Individual tickets are $30 and will not be sold at the door. To purchase prior to April 20, call 409-984-6531.

Between this tremendous May event and the upcoming Greater Port Arthur The Magazine, there is plenty to celebrate when it comes to local business.

Port Arthur Newsmedia editor Monique Batson profiled JAV Industrial Services LLC, noting in a small room at the back right of the business is a wooden desk Jorge Vazquez made when he first took his business from home to an office on Memorial Boulevard.

After working for another industrial contractor in Southeast Texas for 17 years, Vazquez decided to branch out on his own.

Here’s the coolest part of the story: 15 years ago Vazquez rented a room inside another Port Arthur office. Now the president of JAV Industrial Services owns that building and has expanded to other areas in and outside of Texas.

Theses stories make up a packed edition of our magazine’s 2023 Volume 2, which in its most basic form, showcases the people, places and efforts that make Port Arthur and surrounding communities an amazing place to call home.

Those interested in picking up a complimentary copy can stop by The Port Arthur News at 2349 Memorial Blvd.

If you are interested in beginning a six-issue mailed subscription, call the office at 409-721-2400.

Stephen Hemelt is the president of Port Arthur Newsmedia, which publishes panews.com, The Port Arthur News and Greater Port Arthur The Magazine. He can be reached at stephen.hemelt@panews.com or 409-721-2445.