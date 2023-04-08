Train sparks grass fire near apartment complex Published 12:14 am Saturday, April 8, 2023

Officials are unable to determine the cause of a grass fire sparked last week by a passing train.

The fire, near Louis Manor Apartments, occurred at approximately 3:30 p.m. March 29. An initial caller said chemicals from a passing train ignited the fire, according to information from the Port Arthur Fire Department. However, investigators on scene were not able to confirm evidence of that.

The fire was extinguished without damaging any nearby structures.