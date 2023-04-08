2023 Progress edition available today highlights regional opportunities Published 12:06 am Saturday, April 8, 2023

Easter Weekend is the perfect time to launch Port Arthur Newsmedia’s 2023 month-long “Celebrating Today and Tomorrow” spotlight.

The four-part series launches with today’s publication that profiles the people, businesses and organizations providing a roadmap to success.

The major news has been great to celebrate and easy to see.

Sempra Infrastructure Partners reached a positive final investment decision March 20 for the development, construction and operation of Port Arthur LNG Phase 1.

Two weeks before that, Golden Triangle Polymers officials from Chevron Phillips Chemical and Qatar Energy officially broke ground on a brand new $8.5 billion joint venture Marlex polyethylene plant with a plan to employ approximately 500 full-time workers.

A week before that, the Public Utility Commission of Texas approved Entergy Texas’ proposal to build the 1,215-megawatt combined-cycle power plant near Bridge City.

In championing the announcement, Entergy Texas announced a consortium of power brokers that are coming together to make the project a reality.

President and CEO Eliecer Viamontes has called the Southeast Texas Advanced Power Station a state-of-the-art modern, efficient combustion turbine technology.

That’s just the news from the last five weeks.

We’re only scratching the surface of our community’s potential.

Entrepreneurs in Port Arthur and students across the region now have every opportunity to pursue rewarding and lucrative careers in just about any form of business.

That’s why now is the time for “Celebrating Today and Tomorrow.”

Today’s themed edition is “Notable,” with upcoming weeks highlighting “Innovative,” “Dynamic” and “Riverfest” specials.

I invite you to take advantage of these special sections. Each comes with tremendous sponsorship from local businesses and organizations. Consider their services and products in the future, as now more than ever, we must all shop and support local.

The more we support each other, the more options we’ll all enjoy. Just ask yourself, if the last five weeks gave us all this, what will the next five years provide?

The “Notable” issue is especially eye-opening as we take a peek behind local curtains to explain how some of our most successful ventures and people got that way, and more importantly, stay that way.

There is greatness all around us, with so many of our friends and neighbors making amazing impacts on their professions. Yet, it’s the personal stories that set this community apart, making our region truly “Notable.”

We think you will agree as you look through today’s special edition, as well as the three more publishing April 15, 22 and 29.

We have all proved talented enough, so we’re Celebrating Today and Tomorrow.

Our reward for such accomplishment is more opportunities for the people we love.

We have a lot of great stories to tell. Many thanks to our friends and neighbors who helped us spread the word to a deserving community.

Stephen Hemelt is the president of Port Arthur Newsmedia and publisher of the Port Arthur News. He can be reached at stephen.hemelt@panews.com or 409-721-2445.