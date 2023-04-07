Lamar gets ready for Spring game, homecoming plans Published 12:12 am Friday, April 7, 2023

BEAUMONT — Lamar University’s annual spring game is scheduled under the Friday Night Lights April 28 at 6 p.m.

First-year Cardinals head coach Pete Rossomando led his Cardinals onto the practice field last week for the first official workout of spring camp.

There are 15 scheduled workouts for the Red and White over the course of the next month.

Rossomando has been on a hectic pace since being named the program’s 11th head coach (since the program transitioned to a four-year institution in 1951) and just the fourth leader since Lamar brought the program back prior to the 2010 season.

During that stretch, Rossomando had to hire his staff and then hit the recruiting trail.

With his staff in line, the Cardinals added 28 players to the roster during Early and National Signing Day (with 22 of those coming in February), including 11 transfers.

The Cardinals enter the 2023 season with 49 returning letterwinners, including 24 on offense, 23 defensively and two specialists.

That list of returnees includes the Cards’ top returning passer, top five leading rushers, two of the top three receivers and three of the top five leading tacklers.

Rossomando, and his staff, have been brought on to right ship for a program that has recorded four-straight sub-.500 seasons since the Cardinals’ postseason run in 2018. Rossomando has experience building programs up on a national level.

He was given the task of building the University of New Haven program and in his final five seasons posted a 42-13 (.737) record, earning Division II National Coach of the Year honors.

He left UNH to take over the program at Central Connecticut State with similar results. Rossomando led the Blue Devils to the NCAA FCS Playoffs for the first time in program history.

CCSU posted an 8-4 overall record in 2017 winning the Northeast Conference Title with a perfect 6-0 record. His efforts on the sideline drew national praise from voters as he was a finalist for the Eddie Robinson National Coach of the Year award.

The Cardinals open the 2023 season at home on a Thursday against 2022 playoff participant Idaho. The is scheduled Aug. 31.

Homecoming

Lamar University will host Texas A&M-Commerce Nov. 4 for its’ annual Homecoming game, according to Director of Athletics Jeff O’Malley.

The 2023 Homecoming takes on added importance as it serves as the university’s centennial Homecoming.

Festivities leading up to the homecoming game take place the first week of November as the Lions will be Lamar’s opponent. The contest marks the second time in school history that LU and A&M-Commerce have met in Beaumont for Homecoming, and the first time since 1963.

The Cardinals won that meeting 10-0.

The contest serves as the first Homecoming game for new head coach Pete Rossomando.

Game times for the 2023 schedule have not yet been released.